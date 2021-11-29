Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 53,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

