Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -45.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

