Tellor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.90 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.79 or 0.00096226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $112.97 million and $20.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00233635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,148,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,061,888 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

