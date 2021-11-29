Teloscoin Market Cap Hits $5.50 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $13,976.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00208236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00691422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.