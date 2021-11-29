Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,115,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,992,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

