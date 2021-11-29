Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,718. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

