Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 20th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

TTEK opened at $184.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,112 shares of company stock worth $3,241,639. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

