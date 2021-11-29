Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,137 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,285,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.