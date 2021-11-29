Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.