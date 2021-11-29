The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $110.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $121,000.

PLCE stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

