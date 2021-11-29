The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

