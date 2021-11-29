The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

