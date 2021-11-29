The Mosaic Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.