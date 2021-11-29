The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 244.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

