Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 29,335 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $172,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $454.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.11 and its 200 day moving average is $427.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

