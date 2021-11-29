Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 168,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.98% of Devon Energy worth $193,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 218,363 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 132,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.70 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

