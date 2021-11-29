Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of DexCom worth $131,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DexCom by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $591.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.97. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $312.01 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.