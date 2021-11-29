Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $122.75 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $122,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,703.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.