Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $155.87 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $155,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.16 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.