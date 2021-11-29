Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.95% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $116,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $27,738,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

