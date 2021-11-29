Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 157,580 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Everi were worth $108,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

