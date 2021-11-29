Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,920,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 274,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $146,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

