Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THMG opened at $0.12 on Monday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a net margin of 127.85% and a return on equity of 49.53%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

