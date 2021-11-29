Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0071 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.17 million and $239,427.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

