Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $239,427.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

