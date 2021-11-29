TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head to Head Contrast

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TNR Technical alerts:

This table compares TNR Technical and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 419.93 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TNR Technical and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 158.90%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Volatility & Risk

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Summary

Advent Technologies beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.