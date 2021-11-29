TOKPIE Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.79 million and $16,265.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

