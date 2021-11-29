TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,447.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $60,447.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00356618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.73 or 0.01191745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

