Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,307,500.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

