Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $344,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,955 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

