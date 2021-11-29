Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 2.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $1,783,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

