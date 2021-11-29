Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,874.88 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,680.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

