Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,930 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.