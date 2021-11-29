Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.