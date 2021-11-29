Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

