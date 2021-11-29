Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.