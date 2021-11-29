Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Traton has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.