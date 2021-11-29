Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TREB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 616,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,384. Trebia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

