Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
TREB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 616,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,384. Trebia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.