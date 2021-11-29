TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,085. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

