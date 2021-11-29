Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $15.22

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $15.98. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,344 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

