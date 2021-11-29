TRH Financial LLC Purchases 9,230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

