Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.