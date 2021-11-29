Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,686. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

