Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.