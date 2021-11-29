Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Shares of TGVSF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.