Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $86.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 80,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.