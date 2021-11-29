Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 803,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,490,982 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $47.07.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

