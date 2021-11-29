Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

