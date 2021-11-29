Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
