Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $299,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.52 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.