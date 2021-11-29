Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Hits $8.97 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $5,040.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

